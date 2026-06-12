Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 897,630 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Douglas Emmett worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,759,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,971,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,550,000 after purchasing an additional 256,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,310,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 506,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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