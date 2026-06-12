Free Trial
→ Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it) (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Douglas Emmett logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Centersquare Investment Management boosted its Douglas Emmett stake by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 897,630 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 2.54 million shares valued at about $27.9 million.
  • Several other large investors also increased positions, and institutional ownership of Douglas Emmett remains high at 97.37% of shares outstanding.
  • Douglas Emmett’s latest quarter showed EPS of $0.37, slightly ahead of estimates, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $13.50.
  • Interested in Douglas Emmett? Here are five stocks we like better.

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 897,630 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Douglas Emmett worth $27,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,759,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,971,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,550,000 after purchasing an additional 256,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,310,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,367,000 after purchasing an additional 506,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,907 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Evercore set a $14.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Douglas Emmett Right Now?

Before you consider Douglas Emmett, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Douglas Emmett wasn't on the list.

While Douglas Emmett currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
No. You’re not imagining it…
No. You’re not imagining it…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines