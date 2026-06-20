Employees Provident Fund Board Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 894,097 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $236,855,000. Salesforce accounts for about 1.7% of Employees Provident Fund Board's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.10% of Salesforce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.61.

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More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $276.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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