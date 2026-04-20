Free Trial
→ 10 stocks to dump today (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Energy Transfer LP $ET is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's 7th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Energy Transfer logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Miller Howard Investments trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer (ET) by 2.3% to 5,229,111 shares, leaving ET as its 7th-largest holding (2.6% of the firm's portfolio), worth about $86.2 million (~0.15% of ET).
  • Mixed company fundamentals but income appeal: Energy Transfer posted a revenue beat ($25.32B vs. $23.56B est.) but an EPS miss ($0.25 vs. $0.34), raised its quarterly dividend to $0.335 (annualized $1.34, ~7.1% yield; payout ratio ~110.7%), and carries a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $21.60 target.
  • Interested in Energy Transfer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 122,034 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Energy Transfer worth $86,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is presently 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Energy Transfer Right Now?

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX story everyone missed
The SpaceX story everyone missed
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines