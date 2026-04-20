Energy Transfer LP $ET is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's 7th Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 122,034 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Energy Transfer worth $86,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

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Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

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Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is presently 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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