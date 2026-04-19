Energy Transfer LP $ET Stock Position Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) by 322.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,948 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Trending Headlines about Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is 110.74%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here