Expect Equity LLC Boosts Stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Expect Equity LLC raised its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB - Free Report) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Limbach accounts for 2.1% of Expect Equity LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Expect Equity LLC owned 0.25% of Limbach worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Limbach by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 687 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Limbach by 24.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Limbach by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Limbach by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, EVP Jay Sharp sold 4,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $388,803.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,863,257.92. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks sold 5,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $487,207.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,177,661.20. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,746 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMB shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Limbach from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Limbach from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Limbach had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.09%.The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LMB is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company's service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

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