Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,231 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,689.92. This trade represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,488.70. This trade represents a 56.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $121.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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