Fox Hill Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.2% of Fox Hill Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fox Hill Wealth Management's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $502,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,738 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,968,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,161,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total value of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,076 shares of company stock worth $17,930,587 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate higher for PANW, signaling modest confidence in longer-term earnings growth.

Scotiabank nudged its FY2027 EPS estimate higher for PANW, signaling modest confidence in longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on Prisma AIRS suggests AI security is gaining traction and could boost revenue growth and deal size.

Recent commentary on Prisma AIRS suggests AI security is gaining traction and could boost revenue growth and deal size. Positive Sentiment: Broader cybersecurity-sector coverage remains constructive, with analysts and institutions still favoring the group amid rising AI-related security demand.

Broader cybersecurity-sector coverage remains constructive, with analysts and institutions still favoring the group amid rising AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and Market Perform rating while issuing a range of earnings estimates, indicating a cautious but not bearish stance.

Northland Securities kept a $302 price target and Market Perform rating while issuing a range of earnings estimates, indicating a cautious but not bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Northland also trimmed some near- and mid-term EPS forecasts for PANW, reflecting lingering concern about profitability assumptions and valuation.

Northland also trimmed some near- and mid-term EPS forecasts for PANW, reflecting lingering concern about profitability assumptions and valuation. Negative Sentiment: PANW still trades at a demanding valuation, so any slowdown in AI-security momentum could increase volatility.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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