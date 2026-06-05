Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $389.63 Million Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,987 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 39,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Transdigm Group worth $389,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,228.12 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,201.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,281.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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