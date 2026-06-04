Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,353 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $538.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Positive Sentiment: New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Article Title

New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Article Title

Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which can help reinforce confidence in the stock among investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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