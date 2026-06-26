Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 154,661 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Rexford Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,012,486.46. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 5.5%

AKAM stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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