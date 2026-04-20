Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 22,420 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,612 shares of the energy producer's stock after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,368 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of COP opened at $116.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

More ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,733,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,478,751.04. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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