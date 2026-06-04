Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,304 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,817 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $119,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the company's stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Positive Sentiment: New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Article Title

New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Article Title

Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which can help reinforce confidence in the stock among investors. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.04 and a 52-week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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