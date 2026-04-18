KBC Group NV Buys 9,624 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,317 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,756 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,835 shares in the company, valued at $869,822.10. This represents a 98.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $119.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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