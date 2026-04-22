KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 404.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,345 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 342,620 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $65,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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