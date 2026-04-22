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KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ConocoPhillips logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in Q4, selling 24,300 shares and now holding 552,242 shares valued at about $51.7 million.
  • Company insiders have been active sellers, disposing of 734,891 shares worth roughly $93.35 million over the past 90 days — including large sales by SVPs Andrew D. Lundquist and Kelly Brunetti Rose — leaving insiders with just 0.09% ownership.
  • Analysts collectively rate COP a Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $130.36, amid notable upward target revisions (e.g., BMO to $140, Susquehanna to $149) alongside some downgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ConocoPhillips.

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,242 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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