Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 10,128 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 231.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,570 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.36.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 113,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $15,025,558.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,448,500. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $677,747.84. This represents a 31.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of COP stock opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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