L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Holdings Trimmed by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,577 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,508 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.80% of L3Harris Technologies worth $440,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:LHX opened at $307.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $237.56 and a 1-year high of $379.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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