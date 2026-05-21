Leonteq Securities AG Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,046 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,003,000. Bank of America makes up about 0.3% of Leonteq Securities AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. The trade was a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,588 shares of company stock worth $17,814,296. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE BAC opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $363.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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