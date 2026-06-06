Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital's holdings in Linde were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Linde by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.91.

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Linde Trading Up 0.1%

LIN opened at $507.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $521.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $503.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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