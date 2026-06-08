Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,995 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 16,694 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BorgWarner worth $30,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 32.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $72.72 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company's fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 2.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,229.78. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,012 shares of company stock worth $5,071,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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