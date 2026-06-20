MidFirst Bank Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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