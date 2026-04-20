Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 43,695 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,548 shares of the energy producer's stock after selling 43,695 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,733,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,751.04. This trade represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.03 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Zacks Research raised ConocoPhillips from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.24.

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About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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