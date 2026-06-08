Natixis Advisors LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,464 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $108.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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