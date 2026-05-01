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Newmont Corporation $NEM Stake Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Newmont logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oppenheimer & Co. cut its stake in Newmont by 10.2% in Q4, selling 19,341 shares and leaving it with 170,918 shares valued at about $17.07 million, while institutional investors own roughly 68.85% of the stock.
  • Strong Q1 results: Newmont reported EPS of $2.90 (vs. $2.07 est.), revenue of $7.31B (vs. $6.83B est.) and roughly $3.1B in quarterly free cash flow, spurring analyst upgrades and a consensus "Moderate Buy" price target of $142.51.
  • Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share (annualized $1.04, yield 0.9%; ex-dividend May 27, payable June 22), even as insiders sold about 24,394 shares valued at $2.71M in the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks we like better than Newmont.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,918 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Newmont by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,175 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Newmont by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,658 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Newmont by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:NEM opened at $111.22 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Newmont to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Newmont from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.51.

Get Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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