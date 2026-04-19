Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 89,775 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 276.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 89,775 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $220,506,000 after buying an additional 298,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $188,842,000 after acquiring an additional 160,410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $116.03 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Key ConocoPhillips News

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares in the company, valued at $677,747.84. This trade represents a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $1,001,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,678.52. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

See Also

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