Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Stock Position Decreased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,091 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,083 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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