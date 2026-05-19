PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC Takes $2.90 Million Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.5% of PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,833 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,998 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of COP opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $135.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is 57.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.12.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $4,128,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. The trade was a 66.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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