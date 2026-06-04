Platform Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,948 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,493,311 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $605,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132,837 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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