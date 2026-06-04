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Platform Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
PepsiCo logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Platform Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter, acquiring 13,998 shares valued at about $2.01 million.
  • PepsiCo reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.61 versus $1.55 expected and revenue of $19.44 billion versus $18.89 billion estimated, helped by 8.5% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.48 per share from $1.42, giving it an annualized yield of about 4.2% and reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PepsiCo.

Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $170.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 89.32%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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