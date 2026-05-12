Proem Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,009 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Proem Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.82. The company has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $469.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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