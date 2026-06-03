Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 202,842 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,963 shares of the company's stock after selling 202,842 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantor worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 60.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:AVTR opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 125,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 475,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,804,750. This trade represents a 35.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,200. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,950 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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