Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 5,948 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,548 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC set a $193.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $189.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $195.76 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.83 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $178.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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