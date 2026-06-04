TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $322,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $538.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Positive Sentiment: New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Article Title

New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Article Title

Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which can help reinforce confidence in the stock among investors. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here