The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,152,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,271,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Charles Schwab worth $1,314,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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