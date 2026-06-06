Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Position Lessened by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for 1.1% of EULAV Asset Management's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Transdigm Group worth $39,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,281.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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