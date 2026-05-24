Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $45.14 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,032 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.7% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here