Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.58 Billion Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,186,586 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 177,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.44% of Ingersoll Rand worth $3,579,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 28,367 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,506,890.50. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $1,193,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $350,894.88. This represents a 77.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 424,263 shares of company stock worth $40,828,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Further Reading

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