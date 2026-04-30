Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213,450 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.15% of Ferrari worth $1,937,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 78.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 67.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $337.63 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $312.51 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.53. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.615 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari's previous annual dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 119.0%. Ferrari's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

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