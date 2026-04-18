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Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Vista Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Vista Energy by 4.2% in Q4, buying 50,178 shares to hold 1,237,870 shares (about 1.19% of the company) valued at roughly $60.24 million per the latest 13F filing.
  • Several analysts have upgraded Vista — including Bank of America (initiated Buy, $88 PT), UBS (upgraded to Buy, PT raised to $65) and Weiss — leaving the consensus at a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $68.55.
  • Shares traded near $64.99 (down ~3.1%) with a market cap of $6.78B and P/E of 9.73; Vista missed Q earnings ($0.49 vs. $1.12 expected) but beat revenue at $719.1M and reported a 29.06% net margin.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vista Energy.

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,870 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,178 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.19% of Vista Energy worth $60,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter worth $163,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the first quarter worth $229,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Vista Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of VIST stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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