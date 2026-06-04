WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,434 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 187.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,389 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after acquiring an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported encouraging Phase 2 results for nipocalimab in lupus, meeting the primary endpoint and showing sustained disease activity reduction through 52 weeks. Positive Sentiment: New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Article Title

New Sjögren’s disease data further reinforced nipocalimab’s ability to reduce autoantibodies and showed stronger response rates in patients with higher disease burden. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson is drawing extra investor attention, likely reflecting renewed focus on the stock after the recent pipeline updates and broader interest in defensive healthcare names. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Article Title

Commentary on Johnson & Johnson as a potential high-growth dividend stock may be supporting the company’s income-investor appeal, but it does not appear to reflect a new operating development. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which can help reinforce confidence in the stock among investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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