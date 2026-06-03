Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,764 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company's stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported that nipocalimab met the primary endpoint in the Phase 2 JASMINE study for lupus, with disease control sustained through 52 weeks and better results in autoantibody-positive patients, reinforcing the drug’s commercial potential. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported that nipocalimab met the primary endpoint in the Phase 2 JASMINE study for lupus, with disease control sustained through 52 weeks and better results in autoantibody-positive patients, reinforcing the drug’s commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: New Phase 2 DAHLIAS biomarker analyses in Sjögren’s disease showed stronger clinical responses among patients with higher autoantibody and IgG levels, supporting nipocalimab’s potential in another autoimmune indication. Article Title

New Phase 2 DAHLIAS biomarker analyses in Sjögren’s disease showed stronger clinical responses among patients with higher autoantibody and IgG levels, supporting nipocalimab’s potential in another autoimmune indication. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which may have helped support investor confidence but does not materially change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Scotiabank reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, which may have helped support investor confidence but does not materially change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted J&J as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, reinforcing the name’s appeal as a diversification play rather than signaling a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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