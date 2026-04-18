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ZEGA Investments LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Energy Transfer logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ZEGA Investments LLC established a new position in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in Q4, buying 56,165 shares worth about $926,000.
  • Analyst sentiment is largely positive with a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.60, including recent notes raising targets (TD Cowen to $21, Truist at $23).
  • Energy Transfer raised its quarterly dividend to $0.335 (annualized $1.34), yielding about 7.1%, while the latest quarter showed revenue up 29.6% YoY but an EPS miss of $0.25 vs. $0.34 estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Energy Transfer.

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,165 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,964 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ET

Key Headlines Impacting Energy Transfer

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is currently 110.74%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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