FY2027 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer Lowered by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Bingham now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ET. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.60.

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Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The business had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Energy Transfer's revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Energy Transfer's payout ratio is 110.74%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Further Reading

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