Lifesci Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of RCKT Q1 Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT - Free Report) - Lifesci Capital cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Lifesci Capital currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCKT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3%

RCKT stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $421.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,557.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,261,974.56. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $40,643.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398. Corporate insiders own 24.76% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 627,567 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,049 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,247 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here