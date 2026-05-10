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Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - May 10th

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven Bitcoin-related stocks are highlighted as the ones to watch: IREN, TeraWulf, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark. MarketBeat says these names had the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin stocks in recent days.
  • The article defines “Bitcoin stocks” as public companies whose businesses are closely tied to Bitcoin, including miners, exchange operators, and firms holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Their share prices can move with Bitcoin’s price and adoption even though they are not the cryptocurrency itself.
  • Several of the featured companies are primarily bitcoin mining businesses, with operations spanning data centers, co-location services, and low-carbon power infrastructure. Examples include IREN, Riot Platforms, and CleanSpark, which all focus on mining and related data center operations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

IREN, TeraWulf, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business is closely tied to Bitcoin, such as firms that mine it, hold it on their balance sheets, operate crypto exchanges, or provide services to the Bitcoin ecosystem. Stock market investors use the term to describe shares that may gain or lose value based partly on Bitcoin’s price and adoption, even though they are not the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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