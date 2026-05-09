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Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN, TeraWulf, and BitMine Immersion Technologies are highlighted as the top Bitcoin stocks to watch now, based on MarketBeat’s stock screener and recent trading volume. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin-related stocks over the past several days.
  • “Bitcoin stocks” are publicly traded companies tied to Bitcoin through mining, holding Bitcoin as an asset, or providing related infrastructure and services. They offer investors a way to get exposure to Bitcoin’s price moves without directly buying the cryptocurrency, but they also come with both crypto and company-specific risks.
  • IREN and BitMine Immersion Technologies are described as bitcoin mining operators, with IREN running mining data centers and BitMine using immersion technology for mining. TeraWulf is also included among the stocks to follow, though the article provides fewer operational details on it.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IREN, TeraWulf, and BitMine Immersion Technologies are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business is directly tied to Bitcoin, such as firms that mine it, hold it as a major asset, or provide services and infrastructure around it. For stock market investors, these stocks are often used as a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without buying the cryptocurrency itself, though they can carry both crypto-related and company-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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