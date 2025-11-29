Free Trial
Top Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights seven Energy stocks to watch with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Tesla, IREN, Bloom Energy, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Chevron, and Oklo.
  • Energy stocks offer exposure to commodity-price swings, geopolitical and regulatory risk, and typically cyclical earnings, while some firms also provide dividend income or growth tied to the energy transition.
  • The list underscores the sector's breadth — from legacy oil majors to renewables, storage and advanced tech — with notable inclusions like Tesla, IREN (bitcoin mining data centers) and Oklo (advanced nuclear), signaling diversified investor interest.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Tesla, IREN, Bloom Energy, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Chevron, and Oklo are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies engaged in producing, transporting, refining, or providing services for energy sources — classically oil, natural gas and coal, and increasingly electricity generation and technologies from renewables and batteries. For investors, they offer exposure to commodity-price swings, geopolitical and regulatory risk, and often cyclical earnings, with some firms also providing dividend income or growth tied to the energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

