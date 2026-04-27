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Top Video Game Stocks To Consider - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Turtle Beach logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener highlights several video game–related companies to watch, including Turtle Beach (TBCH), Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE), Brag House (TBH), Motorsport Games (MSGM), and Alliance Entertainment (AENT).
  • These names posted the highest dollar trading volume among video game stocks in recent days, indicating elevated market activity, though the sector remains high-growth yet cyclical and volatile due to game release schedules, platform cycles, and shifting monetization trends.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Turtle Beach, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Brag House, Motorsport Games, and Alliance Entertainment are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary activities involve creating, publishing, distributing, or supporting video games and related hardware or services—this includes game developers and publishers, console and accessory makers, engine and middleware providers, and digital storefronts. Investors use the term to group these securities because their revenues and stock prices are often tied to game release schedules, platform cycles, and shifting consumer and monetization trends, making them potentially high-growth but also cyclical and volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turtle Beach Right Now?

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While Turtle Beach currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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