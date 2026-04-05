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Apparel Stocks To Consider - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
NIKE logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Using MarketBeat's stock screener, the three Apparel stocks to watch today are NIKE (NKE), Target (TGT), and TJX Companies (TJX), which posted the highest dollar trading volume among apparel names in recent days.
  • Investors typically evaluate apparel stocks on brand strength, inventory and supply‑chain management, e‑commerce penetration, margins, seasonality, and sensitivity to consumer trends and economic cycles.
  • MarketBeat provides research reports and related coverage (including analyst notes and featured stories) on these tickers for readers who want deeper analysis.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NIKE.

NIKE, Target, and TJX Companies are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, marketing, or selling clothing, footwear, and related accessories — including fashion brands, retail chains, and apparel manufacturers. Investors assess these stocks by looking at brand strength, inventory and supply‑chain management, e‑commerce penetration, margin profiles and seasonality, and their sensitivity to consumer trends and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TJX Companies (TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NIKE Right Now?

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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