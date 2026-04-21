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Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Biglari logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Biglari opened at $1,572.09 after closing at $1,681.57 and last traded around $1,600.50 on light volume (748 shares), signaling an abrupt intraday decline.
  • Technical weakness: The stock is trading well below its 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages (about $1,803.55 and $1,806.97), indicating downside momentum.
  • Quarterly results and valuation: Biglari reported an EPS loss of ($2.38) on $99.87 million in revenue, and shows a negative PE of -10.88 with a market cap of $3.57 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,681.57, but opened at $1,572.09. Biglari shares last traded at $1,600.5040, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.

Biglari Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,803.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,806.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.87 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings, Inc NYSE: BH.A is a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Originally founded in 2008 as United States Steak Company, the firm rebranded to Biglari Holdings in 2013 to reflect its expanding investment focus. Under the leadership of founder, Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, the company pursues value-oriented acquisitions and portfolio management across multiple industries.

In the restaurant sector, Biglari Holdings operates two established casual-dining chains.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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