Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,681.57, but opened at $1,572.09. Biglari shares last traded at $1,600.5040, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands.

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Biglari Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,803.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,806.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.87 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc NYSE: BH.A is a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Originally founded in 2008 as United States Steak Company, the firm rebranded to Biglari Holdings in 2013 to reflect its expanding investment focus. Under the leadership of founder, Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, the company pursues value-oriented acquisitions and portfolio management across multiple industries.

In the restaurant sector, Biglari Holdings operates two established casual-dining chains.

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